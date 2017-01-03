Paul Huang to Play Beethoven's 'Violi...

Paul Huang to Play Beethoven's 'Violin Concerto in D' with Chamber Orchestra

Critically acclaimed Violinist Paul Huang , will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a performance of Beethoven's "Violin Concerto in D" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Also featured in the program will be Franz Schubert's "Great" Symphony. Preceding the musical performances, the Chamber Orchestra will hold its first Supper Club dinner of the season.

