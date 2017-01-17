Pacifica storm damage repairs

Pacifica storm damage repairs

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KRON 4

A sinkhole near Esplande Avenue in Pacifica keeps growing despite the constant pouring of concrete to close the hole. KRON4 News has learned the five week operation to fill in the sinkhole is to wrap up Tuesday afternoon but the beach access stairwell is to remain closed until additional repairs can be done to it.

Pacifica, CA

