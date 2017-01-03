Pacifica Road Rage Case Goes to Court
Remember this: No matter how crazy that "other" driver behaves on the road, do NOT react, speak, gesture, take any kind of defensive action, or even have eye contact with the aggressor. Law enforcement advises avoiding conflict altogether.
