Pacifica police searching for masked ...

Pacifica police searching for masked man on the run

3 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Pacifica Police are asking the public for help in finding a masked man who robbed a Metro PCS cell phone store Saturday in Pacifica. Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Metro PCS's 799 Hickey Boulevard location, police said.

Pacifica, CA

