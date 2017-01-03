Pacifica moves closer to demolishing ...

Pacifica moves closer to demolishing crumbling apartment complex

Plans to demolish an apartment building at 310 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica moved a step closer when city officials this week hired a San Jose demolition company.

