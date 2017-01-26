Pacifica granted $3 million for repairing storm damage
Congresswoman Jackie Speier congratulates the City of Pacifica on receiving funding to repair damages incurred from winter storms in 2016 at a news conference on Wednesday. Congresswoman Jackie Speier congratulates the City of Pacifica on receiving funding to repair damages incurred from winter storms in 2016 at a news conference on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|9 hr
|Xena44
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|170
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|Fri
|Mikey
|3
|Seperation Supporters
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|10
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|help a family in need
|Jan 25
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC