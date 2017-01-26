Pacifica granted $3 million for repai...

Pacifica granted $3 million for repairing storm damage

Wednesday Jan 25

Congresswoman Jackie Speier congratulates the City of Pacifica on receiving funding to repair damages incurred from winter storms in 2016 at a news conference on Wednesday. Congresswoman Jackie Speier congratulates the City of Pacifica on receiving funding to repair damages incurred from winter storms in 2016 at a news conference on Wednesday.

Pacifica, CA

