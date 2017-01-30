Pacifica Drone Enthusiast Arrested Fo...

Pacifica Drone Enthusiast Arrested For Interfering With Helicopter Rescue

Read more: Sfist

Pacifica police investigators tell CBS 5 that 55-year-old Gerald Destremps was arrested after allegedly piloting his personal drone near a helicopter, causing an interruption to a rescue attempt on Friday morning. Destremps's drone, police say, caused the California Highway Patrol to abort an attempted rescue of a man who had fallen off a cliff, starting the operation anew.

