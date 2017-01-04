Pacifica council to vote on demolishing precarious clifftop building
The City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss a contract to demolish 310 Esplanade Ave., a precarious clifftop apartment building on the north end of Pacifica. The city announced last month the 20-unit structure, which was evacuated last winter, has deteriorated and must be razed before it falls to the beach and rocks below.
