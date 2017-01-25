Pacifica: Army Corps of Engineers to ...

Pacifica: Army Corps of Engineers to study coastal erosion fixes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will study long-term fixes to three areas of Pacifica that have been hammered by powerful winter storms, officials announced Wednesday. The analysis is a key first step in a process that could result in the agency performing upward of $7.5 million in repairs, with the federal government paying for much of the work, said Rep. Jackie Speier, who joined city, state and federal officials at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... Sun Xena44 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sat anonymous 170
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... Fri Mikey 3
Seperation Supporters Fri Inquisitor 10
The rent is too damn high Jan 26 mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC