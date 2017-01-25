Pacifica: Army Corps of Engineers to study coastal erosion fixes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will study long-term fixes to three areas of Pacifica that have been hammered by powerful winter storms, officials announced Wednesday. The analysis is a key first step in a process that could result in the agency performing upward of $7.5 million in repairs, with the federal government paying for much of the work, said Rep. Jackie Speier, who joined city, state and federal officials at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

