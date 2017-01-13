Massive Pacifica sinkhole opens up
A massive sinkhole in Pacifica that started about five months ago really opened up after a recent series of Bay Area storms . The sinkhole is located in the parking lot behind the Manor Fire Department in Pacifica at 616 Edgemar Avenue just off Highway 1. A creek nearby might have contributed to the creation of the sinkhole.
