Massive Pacifica sinkhole opens up

Friday Jan 13

A massive sinkhole in Pacifica that started about five months ago really opened up after a recent series of Bay Area storms . The sinkhole is located in the parking lot behind the Manor Fire Department in Pacifica at 616 Edgemar Avenue just off Highway 1. A creek nearby might have contributed to the creation of the sinkhole.

