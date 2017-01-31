Man who ushered newspapers into the digital age dies
David M. Cole , a Bay Area newspaper industry consultant who had a major role in the development of electronic journalism, died Jan. 17 of cancer. Mr. Cole, who lived in Pacifica, was 62. In 1981, when he was systems editor of San Francisco Examiner in charge of newsroom technology, Mr. Cole helped develop a system that allowed readers to download the paper by way of a telephone hookup which linked two computers.
