Highway 50 in Sierra reopens, others remain closed after storm

Monday Jan 9

Mudslides, downed power lines, car crashes and flooding continued to affect some Northern California highways Monday morning, but other roads reopened as crews worked to contain the damage from Sunday's storm. The morning commute was set to be a headache for motorists in almost any direction with emergency road closures impacting major thoroughfares: In Pacifica, Highway 1 was closed to northbound traffic at Reina Del Mar Avenue due to a mudslide, but transportation crews set up a detour through the area.

