Highway 50 in Sierra reopens, others remain closed after storm
Mudslides, downed power lines, car crashes and flooding continued to affect some Northern California highways Monday morning, but other roads reopened as crews worked to contain the damage from Sunday's storm. The morning commute was set to be a headache for motorists in almost any direction with emergency road closures impacting major thoroughfares: In Pacifica, Highway 1 was closed to northbound traffic at Reina Del Mar Avenue due to a mudslide, but transportation crews set up a detour through the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|1 hr
|Test
|10
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Thu
|TW_sugar_daddio
|18
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Ladybug
|101
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 11
|Nosie
|2
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
|Broadmoor Music Selection (Oct '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC