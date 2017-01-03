Family of Mission Stabbing Victim Rem...

Family of Mission Stabbing Victim Remember a Devoted Protector

Friday Jan 6

Though he had lived on the streets for years, Mathew Fiame still found ways to stay connected with his family. But on December 29th, a stabbing on Valencia Street claimed the 39-year-old's life.

