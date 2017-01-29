Demolition of Pacifica apartment sche...

Demolition of Pacifica apartment scheduled on Monday

Read more: KRON 4

An apartment building located on the bluffs above the ocean in Pacifica is scheduled to be demolished on Monday, city officials said Friday. According to city officials, the building, located at 310 Esplanade, is at risk of collapsing into the ocean because of the eroding bluff.

