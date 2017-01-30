Demolition of apartment building on e...

Demolition of apartment building on eroding Pacifica cliff begins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

An apartment building at risk of falling off a cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished in Pacifica, California on January 30, 2017. An apartment building at risk of falling off a cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished in Pacifica, California on January 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 1 hr Battle Tested 3
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 2 hr Tramp353 61,395
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators 3 hr Larry 7
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... 3 hr PhD toker 3
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... 14 hr Inquisitor 4
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Jan 28 anonymous 170
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,440,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC