Demolition of apartment building on eroding Pacifica cliff begins
An apartment building at risk of falling off a cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished in Pacifica, California on January 30, 2017. An apartment building at risk of falling off a cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished in Pacifica, California on January 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|3
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Tramp353
|61,395
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|3 hr
|Larry
|7
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|3 hr
|PhD toker
|3
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|anonymous
|170
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC