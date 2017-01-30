Cops say drone operator hampered CHP chopper rescue in Pacifica
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of flying his drone too close to a California Highway Patrol helicopter attempting to rescue a man who fell off a cliff near 320 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica Friday night. less A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of flying his drone too close to a California Highway Patrol helicopter attempting to rescue a man who fell off a cliff near 320 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica Friday ... more A 55-year-old man was arrested after he flew his drone near a California Highway Patrol helicopter involved in the rescue of a man who had fallen off a cliff in Pacifica, police said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|Sun
|Xena44
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 28
|anonymous
|170
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|Jan 27
|Mikey
|3
|Seperation Supporters
|Jan 27
|Inquisitor
|10
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC