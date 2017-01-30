Cops say drone operator hampered CHP chopper rescue in Pacifica

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of flying his drone too close to a California Highway Patrol helicopter attempting to rescue a man who fell off a cliff near 320 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica Friday night. less A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of flying his drone too close to a California Highway Patrol helicopter attempting to rescue a man who fell off a cliff near 320 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica Friday ... more A 55-year-old man was arrested after he flew his drone near a California Highway Patrol helicopter involved in the rescue of a man who had fallen off a cliff in Pacifica, police said Monday.

