City to Demolish Cliffside Building
The 310 Esplanade, which sits atop a crumbling and eroding cliff in Pacifica, CA, will be demolished, according to authorities. It will be the third such building along the bluff to be demolished since last February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|7 hr
|Glitter2725
|14
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|15 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb...
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
|Pacifica woman found dead at Sharp Park Golf Co... (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|askippalivenusa
|34
|Asked at the Linda Mar Shopping Center. (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|exposingfibs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC