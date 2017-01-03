City to Demolish Cliffside Building

City to Demolish Cliffside Building

The 310 Esplanade, which sits atop a crumbling and eroding cliff in Pacifica, CA, will be demolished, according to authorities. It will be the third such building along the bluff to be demolished since last February.

