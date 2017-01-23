By the Numbers: Women's Marches Across Bay Area Draw 300K
Following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, a demonstration estimated to be one of the largest nationwide swelled across cities globally on Saturday, including thousands of people from the Bay Area. The totals are still trickling in, but a tally from organizers and police indicate there were roughly 300, 000 men, women and children taking to the streets throughout San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|mikexeznutz
|148
|H-1B visas may be targeted for reform
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Seperation Supporters
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|8
|help a family in need
|Sat
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 21
|Raven
|2
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC