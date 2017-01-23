By the Numbers: Women's Marches Acros...

By the Numbers: Women's Marches Across Bay Area Draw 300K

NBC Bay Area

Following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, a demonstration estimated to be one of the largest nationwide swelled across cities globally on Saturday, including thousands of people from the Bay Area. The totals are still trickling in, but a tally from organizers and police indicate there were roughly 300, 000 men, women and children taking to the streets throughout San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay.

