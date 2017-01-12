AQ Sets Closing Date, and More A.M. Intel

Due to rising costs and decreasing business, the seasonally-focused AQ announced its closure earlier this year. Now, owner Matt Semmelhack has put an official date on the shutter: this Saturday, January 14. Semmelhack tells Inside Scoop that there has been great support from "old customers and regulars," and that Mercer Restaurant Group will now focus on Mexican restaurant next door Fenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.