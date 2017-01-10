100-acre horse ranch in Pacifica seeking new nonprofit partners
Proprietors of an expansive equestrian ranch in Pacifica are availing more than 100 acres of open space to nonprofit organizations interested in offering unique community enrichment programs. Sweeney Ridge Equestrian, at 650 Cape Breton Drive, is a horse boarding facility adjacent to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area with access to a sweeping network of trails for riding horses, hiking or a variety of other outdoor activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broadmoor Music Selection (Oct '12)
|35 min
|Musikologist
|13
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|1 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Mon
|epa
|147
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sun
|gwww
|15
|Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW
|Sun
|BLDM
|1
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb...
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC