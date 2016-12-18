VIDEO: 1 dead after San Mateo solo crash
A 49-year-old Pacifica man was found dead Saturday after a solo crash in San Mateo that California Highway Patrol officers believe took place Friday night. The collision was reported at around 11:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Norfolk Street, just near the westbound state Highway 92 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101, CHP officials said.
