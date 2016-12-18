VIDEO: 1 dead after San Mateo solo crash

A 49-year-old Pacifica man was found dead Saturday after a solo crash in San Mateo that California Highway Patrol officers believe took place Friday night. The collision was reported at around 11:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Norfolk Street, just near the westbound state Highway 92 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101, CHP officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.