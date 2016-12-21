Triple J Cellars to bring fruit wines (and more) to Ferry Plaza

If you've wandered the Saturday Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market recently, you've probably noticed market vendor Hidden Star Orchards selling its farmstead hard cider alongside bins of apples. CUESA , which runs the market, confirms that starting December 31 , Pacifica's Triple J Cellars - which makes monthly appearances at the organization's Jack London Square Farmers Market on Sundays - will begin making monthly appearances at the San Francisco Saturday market, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.