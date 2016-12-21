Triple J Cellars to bring fruit wines (and more) to Ferry Plaza
If you've wandered the Saturday Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market recently, you've probably noticed market vendor Hidden Star Orchards selling its farmstead hard cider alongside bins of apples. CUESA , which runs the market, confirms that starting December 31 , Pacifica's Triple J Cellars - which makes monthly appearances at the organization's Jack London Square Farmers Market on Sundays - will begin making monthly appearances at the San Francisco Saturday market, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|28 min
|inbred Genius
|3
|Here comes the man.
|13 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|13 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|14 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|14 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|150
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC