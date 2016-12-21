The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " December 14, 2016
It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners. Expanding KPFA's digital footprint with more on-demand programming gives us the opportunity and space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|12 hr
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|2
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|Dec 21
|KIP
|62
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC