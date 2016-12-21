Self-Driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Almost Ready for Public Roads
Here's our first look at the fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, built in collaboration with Waymo , formerly known as the Google self-driving car project. Fiat Chrysler has completed production of 100 special Pacifica Hybrids, and they are currently being fitted with Waymo's computers and sensors.
