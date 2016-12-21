Self-Driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid...

Self-Driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Almost Ready for Public Roads

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Motor Trend

Here's our first look at the fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, built in collaboration with Waymo , formerly known as the Google self-driving car project. Fiat Chrysler has completed production of 100 special Pacifica Hybrids, and they are currently being fitted with Waymo's computers and sensors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 9 hr anonymous 150
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit 12 hr russky pixsky s 1
Here comes the man. Fri Inquisitor 2
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Dec 22 Earl 1
News California will soon provide ethnic studies cla... Dec 21 KIP 62
Justice for kate Dec 20 Aponi 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC