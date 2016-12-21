Sea Change SMC: San Mateo Countywide Stormwater Resource Plan
San Mateo Countywide Stormwater Resource Plan Public Workshop Notice View this email in your browser San Mateo Countywide Stormwater Resource Plan Public Workshop Notice As requested by Matt Fabry of C/CAG and the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program, we are forwarding this invitation to Sea Change SMC stakeholders and interested parties. The City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County and the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program invite you to attend our upcoming public workshops for the proposed Draft San Mateo Countywide Stormwater Resource Plan .
