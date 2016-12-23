Roadshow: Angry readers blast Dodge f...

Roadshow: Angry readers blast Dodge for SUV drag-racing commercial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The car-off-the-cliff scene at the end of "Harold and Maude" was filmed at Mori Point in Pacifica. Q I agree with Judy Stanfill's concerns about Dodge's irresponsible car commercial showing parents street-racing in the center of a downtown while their children gloat in the back seat of their SUVs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here comes the man. 9 hr Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Mon Inquisitor 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Mon Inquisitor 7
NO TAXES on Business Mon TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 151
News Young and talented Sun Guess 1
End Of Political Correctness Dec 25 Roudy The Second 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC