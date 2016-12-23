Roadshow: Angry readers blast Dodge for SUV drag-racing commercial
The car-off-the-cliff scene at the end of "Harold and Maude" was filmed at Mori Point in Pacifica. Q I agree with Judy Stanfill's concerns about Dodge's irresponsible car commercial showing parents street-racing in the center of a downtown while their children gloat in the back seat of their SUVs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|9 hr
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|7
|NO TAXES on Business
|Mon
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|151
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|End Of Political Correctness
|Dec 25
|Roudy The Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC