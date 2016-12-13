Police calls: Pilot claims laser pointed from central Woodside
This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|12 hr
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|2
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|Dec 21
|KIP
|62
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC