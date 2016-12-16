Pacifica: School employee with shotgun prompts lockdown
Police officers alerted to a gun at Terra Nova High Friday afternoon placed the campus on lockdown - then found that an employee had brought to school a real but non-functioning weapon, intended for use as a prop for a drama class. At 1:22 p.m. a passerby reported seeing a man with a shotgun or rifle standing near a vehicle in the school parking lot at 1450 Terra Nova Blvd. The man was standing near two other people, the caller reported.
