Pacifica: Robbers escape with cash, cell phones

Police are looking for two armed men who stole cash and cell phones from a Verizon Wireless store Saturday night. According to a written statement by police Chief Daniel Steidle, at about 9:23 p.m. a man armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, accompanied by another man, entered the store at 80 W. Manor Dr. and forced an employee to open the store's safe.

