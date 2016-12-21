Name Dropping: Pat and Marny Chase of...

Name Dropping: Pat and Marny Chase of Aptos celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Valencia Elementary was among the top money-rsising schools in this year's Drive for Schools, sponsored by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and the Capitola Auto Mall Dealer Group. The couple met at the wind tunnel at Cal Tech during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 9 hr anonymous 150
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit 12 hr russky pixsky s 1
Here comes the man. Fri Inquisitor 2
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Dec 22 Earl 1
News California will soon provide ethnic studies cla... Dec 21 KIP 62
Justice for kate Dec 20 Aponi 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC