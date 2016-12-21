Name Dropping: Pat and Marny Chase of Aptos celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary
Valencia Elementary was among the top money-rsising schools in this year's Drive for Schools, sponsored by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and the Capitola Auto Mall Dealer Group. The couple met at the wind tunnel at Cal Tech during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|12 hr
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|2
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|Dec 21
|KIP
|62
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC