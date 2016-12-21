Here are all the Southern California ...

Here are all the Southern California movie theaters that serve alcohol

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The Art Theatre in Long Beach just got a step closer to being allowed to sell alcohol, the AMC Marina Pacifica announced in October that it wants to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks and the AMC Ontario Mills just unveiled it's new cocktail bar. Here's a list of all the theaters, including independent locations as well as chains, that let you hit the sauce while enjoying a flick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 9 hr anonymous 150
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit 12 hr russky pixsky s 1
Here comes the man. Fri Inquisitor 2
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Dec 22 Earl 1
News California will soon provide ethnic studies cla... Dec 21 KIP 62
Justice for kate Dec 20 Aponi 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC