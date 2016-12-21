Google's Waymo teases first photos of self-driving van
The company revealed late Sunday a first look at its self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans. The sleek white vans look like any other Pacifica, except for the autonomous sensors that protrude from the corners and roof of the vehicle.
