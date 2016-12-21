Gift helps Pacifica woman keep home o...

Gift helps Pacifica woman keep home of nearly 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: SFGate

Clarice Patterson, who is a grandmother to 13, cleans up the kitchen after eating lunch with a great-granddaughter in Pacifica. Clarice Patterson, who is a grandmother to 13, cleans up the kitchen after eating lunch with a great-granddaughter in Pacifica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Sun the reveal 3
New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G... Sun KaszubWKalifornii 1
"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted Sun Inquisitor 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sat anonymous 160
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Dec 30 Waldo Emerson 3
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at January 03 at 11:59AM PST

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC