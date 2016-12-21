Clock to run out on lease at Pacifica...

Clock to run out on lease at Pacifica's Donut Time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: SFGate

From left: Ed Raffo, Vern Alonzo and Robert Roach head out of Donut Time on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Pacifica, Calif. The longtime donut shop, located at 1235 Linda Mar Shopping Center, is set to lose its lease and close in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Taxes No Rules No Pants 13 hr Waldo Emerson 3
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Wed Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Dec 28 huntcoyotes 12
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC