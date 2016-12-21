Clock to run out on lease at Pacifica's Donut Time
From left: Ed Raffo, Vern Alonzo and Robert Roach head out of Donut Time on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Pacifica, Calif. The longtime donut shop, located at 1235 Linda Mar Shopping Center, is set to lose its lease and close in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|13 hr
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
|Here comes the man.
|Dec 27
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb...
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC