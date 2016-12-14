Check out the last King Tides of the year-and our future sea levels

Today marks the last of the 2016 King Tides along the California coast, that time of the year when the sun and moon work in gravitational tandem to pull the Pacific in a bit closer than usual. On their own, King Tides aren't much of a problem; it's an entirely predictable phenomena that, for the most part, makes it easier to spot the city's low-lying areas with the naked eye.

