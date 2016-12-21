Cellphone App Leads Woman To Body Of Her Missing Husband

Authorities in Northern California say the body of a missing man was found inside a wrecked vehicle after his wife used a smartphone app to locate his cellphone. "It was in an area surrounded by a fence, trees and bushes that was not visible from the street or thruway," Officer Art Montiel, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol's Redwood City division, told The Huffington Post.

