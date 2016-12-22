ABV Ditches Brunch, There's Hope for Grand Bakery, and More A.M. Intel

New Year's Day will mark the last brunch service for ABV, which will instead focus on newer offerings, like the brand-new "New F**kin Burger with Spicy-Ass Chips," an addictive creation of 1/3-pound, grass-feed beef patty with white cheddar cheese, raw red onion, shredded lettuce pickles, and a tangy special sauce, all on a Japanese sweet potato bun. The team will be sending off brunch in style, since we'll all need some love come Sunday, January 1. After the owner of Oakland's Grand Bakery announced his retirement, and thus the closure of the 60-year-old kosher bakery, many were upset to lose such a rare kosher option in the Bay Area.

