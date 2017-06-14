Worth the fight

June has been an exceptional month so far for area residents, officials and organizations that have been tackling tough issues and waging years-long battles with powerful entities and formidable opponents over causes that impact thousands of people in Ventura County. First, on June 2, a Ventura County Superior Court Judge ruled that Golden State Water Company was on the hook for repairing the Ojai Playhouse movie theater after a water pipe burst and flooded it in 2014, forcing the theater to shut down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.