Worth the fight
June has been an exceptional month so far for area residents, officials and organizations that have been tackling tough issues and waging years-long battles with powerful entities and formidable opponents over causes that impact thousands of people in Ventura County. First, on June 2, a Ventura County Superior Court Judge ruled that Golden State Water Company was on the hook for repairing the Ojai Playhouse movie theater after a water pipe burst and flooded it in 2014, forcing the theater to shut down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Tue
|anonymous
|115
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Jun 6
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC