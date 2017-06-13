USDA grant will establish water market on Oxnard Plain
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $1.9 million to a pilot project establishing a centralized water market on the Oxnard Plain, it was announced June 13. The Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency approved the plan in November, created through a partnership between California Lutheran University faculty members Matthew Fienup and Edgar Terry. Terry is president of Terry Farms and Fienup works as executive director for the campus's Center for Economic Research and Forecasting.
