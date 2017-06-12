UnitedAg Awards a Record $117,000 in College Scholarships
UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 650 organizations in California and Arizona, announced today that it has awarded a record $117,000 in college scholarships to 58 children and one spouse from its member-affiliated agricultural families statewide. Provided through UnitedAg's Agribusiness Education Foundation , the 2017 awards raise the organization's historical scholarship total to over $1.3 million since AEF was founded in 2000.
Add your comments below
