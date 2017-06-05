Swap Your Mustang II Frontend for Som...

Swap Your Mustang II Frontend for Something Better

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Hot rodders prefer old over new, right? Isn't that why a hot rodder with a six-figure budget would rather spend his money on an 85-year-old Ford Deuce that will take a couple years to build instead of on a brand-new Mercedes S-Class that he could drive out of the showroom in a couple hours? But our preference for old things doesn't extend to outdated technology. There is a whole segment of hot rodders who have a nostalgic attachment to cool-looking vintage powerplants, wheels and tires, and suspension components, but others are looking for the performance advantages of up-to-date stuff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... Tue Long time EGCL cl... 2
Collage (Jan '15) Jun 4 anonymous 114
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC