Swap Your Mustang II Frontend for Something Better

Hot rodders prefer old over new, right? Isn't that why a hot rodder with a six-figure budget would rather spend his money on an 85-year-old Ford Deuce that will take a couple years to build instead of on a brand-new Mercedes S-Class that he could drive out of the showroom in a couple hours? But our preference for old things doesn't extend to outdated technology. There is a whole segment of hot rodders who have a nostalgic attachment to cool-looking vintage powerplants, wheels and tires, and suspension components, but others are looking for the performance advantages of up-to-date stuff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.