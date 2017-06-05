Mikey Garcia: Broner Loses; I Don't L...

Mikey Garcia: Broner Loses; I Don't Lose; I'm a Better Fighter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Boxing Scene

The unbeaten WBC lightweight champion recognizes that beating Broner on July 29 won't be easy. Garcia still made it perfectly clear during a conference call Thursday that he welcomed a move up to 140 pounds to box Broner because he is certain the former four-division champion is incapable of beating him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... 14 hr Long time EGCL cl... 2
Collage (Jan '15) Jun 4 anonymous 114
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC