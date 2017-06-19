Kim Kardashian's Makeup Line Expected to Net $14.4M in Minutes

Today, the reality star and entrepreneur, long known for her contoured makeup, is launching her first stand-alone venture in the beauty space, KKW Beauty. In Kardashian's first interview since revealing her fragrance and future beauty plans last week at Forbes Women's Summit , the 36-year-old told WWD she's ready to meet the intense demand of her fans on social media and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.