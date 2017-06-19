Kim Kardashian's Makeup Line Expected to Net $14.4M in Minutes
Today, the reality star and entrepreneur, long known for her contoured makeup, is launching her first stand-alone venture in the beauty space, KKW Beauty. In Kardashian's first interview since revealing her fragrance and future beauty plans last week at Forbes Women's Summit , the 36-year-old told WWD she's ready to meet the intense demand of her fans on social media and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|116
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC