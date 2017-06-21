Kim Kardashian Made $14M in Minutes Selling Out Makeup Line: More Successful Than Kylie's?
As expected, Kim Kardashian's new makeup line launched June 21st & sold out in minutes! The highly anticipated kits went fast, making $14 million. Do you think her brand is more successful than Kylie's? Kim Kardashian , 36, just made millions in a mere few minutes by selling out her brand new makeup line, KKW Beauty , which launched Wednesday, June 21st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|117
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|13 hr
|same all over
|1
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC