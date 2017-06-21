Kim Kardashian Made $14M in Minutes S...

Kim Kardashian Made $14M in Minutes Selling Out Makeup Line: More Successful Than Kylie's?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: HollywoodLife

As expected, Kim Kardashian's new makeup line launched June 21st & sold out in minutes! The highly anticipated kits went fast, making $14 million. Do you think her brand is more successful than Kylie's? Kim Kardashian , 36, just made millions in a mere few minutes by selling out her brand new makeup line, KKW Beauty , which launched Wednesday, June 21st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Collage (Jan '15) 10 hr anonymous 117
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... 13 hr same all over 1
Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15) Jun 9 Michael Pazden 2
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC