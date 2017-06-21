Kim Kardashian Made $14M in Minutes Selling Out Makeup Line: More Successful Than Kylie's?

As expected, Kim Kardashian's new makeup line launched June 21st & sold out in minutes! The highly anticipated kits went fast, making $14 million. Do you think her brand is more successful than Kylie's? Kim Kardashian , 36, just made millions in a mere few minutes by selling out her brand new makeup line, KKW Beauty , which launched Wednesday, June 21st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.