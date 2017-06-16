Holy guacamole! Workers pilfered $300,000 worth of avocados, police say

The glorious avocado - known for its its pebbly armored skin, succulent green flesh and soaring price - is enjoying a global surge in popularity of late. Whether it's the featured ingredient in an outrageously priced serving of avocado toast or the culprit in a sudden increase in avocado-cutting hand injuries, one thing is clear: People are crazy about the heart-healthy fruit.

