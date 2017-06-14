Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft
In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Rahim Leblanc, 30, of Oxnard, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|116
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC