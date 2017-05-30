Deported US military veterans want to come home from Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Deported U.S. military veterans told members of a U.S. congressional delegation that they had paid dearly for their crimes and wanted to come home. "I committed a crime and I accept it," said Eduardo Agustin Garcia, 59, a former U.S. Navy airman who grew up in Oxnard, Calif., but was deported to Mexico in 1999 after serving a four-year sentence on a drug charge.

