Courtroom Roundup | Grand Jury edition
The Ventura County Grand Jury is a civil investigatory panel of 19 created to serve "as a voice of the people and a conscience of the community." The all-volunteer panel rules on issues presented to them, but their findings are not enforceable and are merely recommendations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jun 13
|anonymous
|115
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC