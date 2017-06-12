Broner: Tired of Sitting Around, Watching; Want to Fight Best
But when Mikey Garcia was mentioned to him a few weeks ago as a possible opponent for his July fight, Broner embraced it. Making more money for his next bout obviously helped, but Broner's competitive spirit inspired him to accept the Garcia fight after spending the past three months watching contemporaries Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Andre Berto, Errol Spence Jr. and Kell Brook participate in difficult fights.
