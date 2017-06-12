Broner-Garcia: Barclays Center Confirmed as Site For July 29
Multiple sources confirmed to BoxingScene.com on Tuesday that the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia fight will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Barclays Center was considered the favorite to land Broner-Garcia since it was officially announced June 1. MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and Staples Center in Los Angeles made strong bids, though, and also were considered by manager Al Haymon, whose company, Haymon Boxing, represents Broner and Garcia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jun 13
|anonymous
|115
|Michael Pazden is a Racist and a Bigot - Stay A... (Jun '15)
|Jun 9
|Michael Pazden
|2
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC