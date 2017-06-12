Broner-Garcia: Barclays Center Confir...

Broner-Garcia: Barclays Center Confirmed as Site For July 29

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Boxing Scene

Multiple sources confirmed to BoxingScene.com on Tuesday that the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia fight will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Barclays Center was considered the favorite to land Broner-Garcia since it was officially announced June 1. MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and Staples Center in Los Angeles made strong bids, though, and also were considered by manager Al Haymon, whose company, Haymon Boxing, represents Broner and Garcia.

